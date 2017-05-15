Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trump to join Pence in disclosing 2016 financial information

By JULIE BYKOWICZ
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to go public with information about how last year shaped his personal fortune, a White House official says.

The plan was disclosed Monday as Vice President Mike Pence filed his own 2016 personal financial disclosure form with the Office of Government Ethics. Pence reported earning about $110,000 last year, entirely from his salary as governor of Indiana.

Trump’s personal finances are far more complex, since he was at the helm of a global real estate, property management and branding business until taking office in January. The White House official who said Trump will “soon” submit his 2016 personal financial disclosure did not give details about when it would be released and demanded anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of the filing.

Previous presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, have updated the public on their finances during their first year in office, even though they are not required to do so until the second year. Until Monday, the White House had not indicated whether Trump would follow that tradition or take advantage of his ability under the law to wait a year.

Other news
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday May 21, 2009, in The Bronx borough of New York. Four men snared in an infamous post-9/11 terrorism sting were ordered freed from prison Thursday, July 27, 2023, with a judge finding that they had been "hapless, easily manipulated and penurious petty criminals" caught up in a plot driven by an overzealous FBI and a dodgy informant. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Judge questions FBI’s role in post-9/11 sting and orders 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ freed from prison
Northwestern's interim head coach David Braun speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Big Ten’s four new coaches took divergent paths to new-look West Division

Such documents include an accounting of a person’s personal income, assets and liabilities. Trump’s 2016 form will span his general election candidacy, election and transition to power — potentially shedding light on the immediate impact his Republican nomination and election had on his Trump Organization.

Last May, then-candidate Trump’s disclosure form showed his business empire had grown in value while he was running for office.

However, the information is no substitute for tax returns, which Trump has chosen not to release. Tax documents would show his effective rate of income tax and detail the extent of his charitable giving.

While Trump’s two previous financial disclosures have run about 100 pages each, Pence’s tend to be far shorter.

In his filing Monday, Pence reported between $105,000 and $295,000 in student loan debt for his children. His wife, Karen, valued her “That’s My Towel Charm” craft business at less than $1,001, and her work as a painter at less than $1,001, the new report notes.

___

Associated Press writer Chad Day contributed to this report.