The Latest: Pelosi says Democrats to sue over Trump's wall

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will sue to prevent what they say is President Donald Trump’s “stealing” of billions of dollars from federal programs and diverting it to building barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The legal challenge has been expected ever since Trump declared a border emergency so he could shift more money to constructing the wall he’s promised since his presidential campaign. He acted after Congress approved less than he demanded for the wall project.

Pelosi says Trump’s emergency declaration was a “sham.” The California Democrat says money transfers to the wall have “undermined our democracy” and flout “the vote of the bipartisan Congress, the will of the American people and the letter of the Constitution.”

Congress voted to block the emergency declaration but Trump vetoed that measure.

__

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is threatening to slap tariffs on cars produced in Mexico unless the country does more to stop migrants trying to enter the U.S.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that if that “powerful incentive” but “less drastic measure” doesn’t work, he’ll go through with his standing threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican president had threatened last week to close the border this week unless Mexico immediately halted “ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States.” He has since praised the country for doing more.

Trump also is threatening tariffs if Mexico doesn’t halt the flow of illegal drugs across the border. And he says he’s giving Mexico “a one year warning” to comply.

He says: “I’ll do it. I don’t play games”