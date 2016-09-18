Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Explosive found in New York blast used for target shooting

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Residue from an explosive compound found at the scene of an explosion in a New York City neighborhood is unregulated and routinely used for target practice with exploding targets.

The compound, known by the brand name Tannerite, is sold in sporting goods stores. It is not regulated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives because it is sold as a mix of two chemicals that when kept separate are inert.

ATF has previously issued advisories about Tannerite and what it describes as “binary exploding targets.” The compound is typically used to mark a shot from a high-velocity rifle round with a small cloud of smoke.

The explosive compounds are generally made up of an oxidizer such as ammonium nitrate and aluminum or another metal-based powder and only become an explosive when combined. The ATF said someone would only need an explosives license to handle the material if it is combined and they are using it commercially.

In a safety notice issued last year, the ATF said users of the compound should not use more of the explosive mixture than recommended by the manufacturer or use multiple packages of the compounds to make a single target.

The ATF also advised that once mixed, the compounds are “high explosives.”