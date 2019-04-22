FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trump opens Easter Egg Roll with talk of economy, military

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taking part in one of the oldest White House traditions, President Donald Trump blew a whistle and sent spoon-wielding kids into a frenzy Monday as they used the wooden utensils to coax hard-boiled eggs to the finish line during the annual Easter Egg Roll.

“This is 141 years that we’ve been doing this,” Trump said, addressing the crowd from the Truman Balcony, where he was joined by first lady Melania Trump before they came downstairs to mingle with guests on the South Lawn.

“I don’t remember the first one,” Trump joked of the tradition that began in 1878 under President Rutherford B. Hayes.

After blowing the whistle to begin one of many egg rolls taking place throughout the day, Trump joined children seated at a picnic table, where they colored cards for U.S. troops. He appeared to answer a question from a child about the wall the president wants to build along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Other news
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura
A house stands at a burnt forest near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A third successive heat has struck Greece, amid more evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days, while the temperature in many parts of the country soaring Wednesday to as high as 46.4C (115 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger powerful explosions
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US

“Oh, it’s happening. It’s being built now,” Trump said at the table. “There’s a young guy just said, ‘Keep building that wall.’ Do you believe this? He’s going to be a conservative someday.”

The president also talked about the economy and the military, telling the crowd on a sunny morning that “Our country is doing fantastically” and that he is rebuilding the armed forces “to a level we have never seen before.”

More than 30,000 adults and children were expected to stream through the gates all day for a chance to participate in the main event, rolling eggs across the lawn. Tens of thousands of eggs were donated for the event. Some were given away as “egg pops,” hard-boiled eggs on a stick.

The first lady added two new activities this year - musical eggs, played just like musical chairs, and hopscotch - to a roster that included a musical stage, an egg hunt, egg and cookie decorating, and multiple photo opportunities, including at a mini presidential lectern.

In the reading nook, Mrs. Trump read “The Wonderful Things You Will Be” by Emily Winfield Martin.

U.S. military bands provided entertainment.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap