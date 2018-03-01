FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

AP-NORC Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say Trump a racist

By EMILY SWANSON and RUSSELL CONTRERAS
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than half of Americans, including large majorities of blacks and Hispanics, think President Donald Trump is a racist. More than half think his policies have made things worse for Hispanics and Muslims, and nearly half say they’ve made things worse for African Americans.

According to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 57 percent of Americans think Trump’s policies have been bad for Muslims, and 56 percent think they’ve been bad for Hispanics. Forty-seven percent, including three-quarters of blacks, think they’ve been bad for African Americans.

Fifty-seven percent of all adults, including more than 8 in 10 blacks, three-quarters of Hispanics and nearly half of whites, said they think Trump is racist. Eighty-five percent of Democrats consider Trump racist, but just 21 percent of Republicans agree.

The results show a stark divide on racial issues gripping the country during the presidency of Trump, who has made divisive comments after a white nationalist rally, called African nations “shitholes,” and promised to build a wall along the Mexican border to prevent immigrants from entering the country illegally.

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the poll’s findings. When asked earlier this year what he thinks about people who think he is racist, Trump replied, “No, no. I am not a racist.” He also told reporters: “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

The poll, designed to highlight the views of African Americans as Black History Month draws to a close, shows deep pessimism among black people about the state of politics and the country. It finds that more than 9 in 10 of blacks disapprove of how Trump is handling his job as president, 9 in 10 think the country is headed in the wrong direction, and three-quarters think that direction has worsened in the last year.

By comparison, 45 percent of whites approve of the job Trump is doing, though only 35 percent think the direction of the country is improving.

About half of all Americans, including two-thirds of African Americans, think that race relations in the United States have worsened over the past year, the poll shows.

“Everybody appears to have gotten angry and they are looking at each other differently,” said Terri Jordan, 58, a black resident of Washington, D.C. “I think that’s just a bad thing. We can’t progress that way.”

Jordan said she strongly believed Trump was “racist” based on his previous comments about Mexican immigrants and his slow response to neo-Nazis rallying in Charlottesville, Virginia last year.

In the “National African American History Month” proclamation he issued earlier this month, Trump praised the “resolve, resilience, and courage” that blacks have shown in the face of “egregious discrimination and bigotry.” ’'They have, nevertheless, always been determined to contribute their earnest efforts to America’s greatness,” Trump said.

Just over half of all Americans surveyed in the poll — 51 percent, including 79 percent of blacks and 44 percent of whites — think African Americans continue to face disadvantages to getting ahead in the U.S. That’s compared with 22 percent who think blacks actually have advantages and 26 percent who think race makes no difference in getting ahead. Majorities also think Muslims (60 percent), immigrants (59 percent), LGBT people (52 percent) and Hispanics (51 percent) face disadvantages in American society, while close to half (45 percent) think women face similar hurdles. About 6 in 10 think whites and men have advantages over other groups.

Ralph Loud, 68, a black resident in Houston, Texas, said he didn’t see the conditions of African-Americans changing as long as Trump remained in office.

“He makes my blood boil because of the things he does and the things he says,” said Loud. “We ain’t going to get better as a country. We need new leadership.”

Michael Jefferies, an American Studies professor at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, said he wasn’t surprised by the survey’s findings.

“I don’t think there’s really much question what’s going on here,” Jefferies said. “You don’t have to look far back to see how inequality has been sustained and exacerbated in this country.”

Jefferies said African-Americans are suspicious primarily because Trump has few domestic policy milestones so far in his young presidency. His administration has stated goals of cutting housing programs and gutting the Affordable Health Care Act, both of which work to address inequality.

Jefferies said Trump’s slow reaction to the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia over Confederate monuments and his comments about immigrants and people of color also probably played a role in how African-Americans see him.

“He’s also setting a new standard in what is said in that office,” Jefferies said.

There are vast partisan divides on the impact of Trump’s policies. For example, 73 percent of Democrats but just 14 percent of Republicans think they’ve been harmful to African Americans, while 78 percent of Democrats and 25 percent of Republicans think they’ve been harmful to Hispanics.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,337 adults was conducted Feb. 15-19 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

The poll includes a total of 388 black respondents, who were sampled at a higher rate than their proportion of the population for purposes of analysis. The margin of sampling error among blacks is plus or minus 7.3 percentage points. For results reported among all adults, responses among blacks are weighted to reflect their proportion among all U.S. adults.

Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods, and later interviewed online or by phone.

___

Online:

AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/