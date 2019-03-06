FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump talks border security at workforce meeting

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is talking about border security as he meets with CEOs and elected officials to kick off a new workforce advisory board.

Trump — who recently declared a national emergency in an effort to secure funding for a border wall — called illegal border crossings “somewhat of an invasion.” He added: “We want people to come in, but they have to come in through a process.”

The board is co-chaired by White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and includes top business executives, academics and elected officials.

Ivanka Trump said the goal of the group was to increase the number of people in the U.S. workforce.