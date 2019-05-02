FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.

Woods overcame personal and professional adversity to win his fifth Masters title last month. Trump tweeted after the tournament that he had congratulated Woods and informed him that he would be receiving the medal because of his “incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE.”

It’s the nation’s highest honor for a civilian and presidents have wide discretion over whom to award it.

Trump is an avid golfer who played with Woods at Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Florida, in February. Trump also watched the Masters from his Virginia golf club.