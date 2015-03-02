Obama-Netanyahu relations never promised happily-ever-after

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Obama-Netanyahu relations never promised happily-ever-after

By NANCY BENAC
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — This was never happily-ever-after waiting to happen.

When President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office early in 2009, there were plenty of reasons to expect their relationship would be difficult.

The cerebral president and the brash prime minister have stark differences in personality, politics and world view.

Still, few could have predicted the downward spiral of backbiting, lecturing and outright name-calling that has occurred.

Other news
Illustration about the rise of a dangerous fungus called Candida auris.(Illustration/Amelia Bates, Grist via AP)
Dangerous fungus is becoming more prevalent. Scientists believe climate change could be to blame
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Average long-term US mortgage rate inches back up to 6.81%
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor stands alone while the crowd boos her at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary celebration in New York on Oct. 16, 1992, 13 days after she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live," left, and Pope John Paul II appears in his popemobil in Prague on April 21, 1990. More than 30 years later, her Saturday Night Live performance is remembered by some as an offensive act of desecration. But for others — including survivors of clergy sex abuse — O’Connor’s protest was prophetic, forecasting the global denomination’s public reckoning that was still to come. (AP Photo)
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O’Connor’s protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic

Start with the differences between Obama and Netanyahu, add in disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program, a Republican-led Congress trying to assert itself and the coming Israeli elections, and it becomes “the perfect storm of potential broken crockery in the U.S.-Israeli relationship,” says the Wilson Center’s Aaron Miller, who was a Mideast adviser and negotiator for Republican and Democratic administrations.

A look at how the dynamic between Obama and Netanyahu has played out over the years.

A WARY START, March 2009

Netanyahu takes office just months after Obama, and a clash of ideas and chemistry is immediately evident. The hawkish prime minister aims to expand Israeli settlements in the West Bank and says a peace agreement with Palestinians is impossible in the current environment. Obama pledges to “aggressively” seek a Mideast peace deal and sends an envoy critical of Israeli settlement-building. Netanyahu also takes a hard line on ensuring that Iran, Israel’s enemy, does not obtain nuclear weapons; Obama favors talking with Tehran. Still, both sides put up a show of trying to make this forced marriage work. When Obama is asked how Netanyahu’s ascension affects prospects for establishing separate Israeli and Palestinian states, he says, “It’s not easier than it was, but I think it’s just as necessary.”

___

SETTLEMENT STRAINS, June 2009

It doesn’t take long for frictions to increase. During a visit to Cairo, Obama delivers a much-anticipated speech about U.S. relations with the Muslim world in which he calls for the creation of an independent Palestinian state and says the U.S. “does not accept the legitimacy of continued Israeli settlements. ... It is time for these settlements to stop.” This is a nonstarter for Israel, which puts out a carefully worded response leaving out any reference to settlements or other issues where the two countries are at odds. “Obama came out very strong, very fast, very hard, talking about a freeze,” says Miller. “There was no way that any American president was going to be able to impose a freeze, nor was any Israeli prime minister going to accept one.”

___

THE LECTURE, May 2011

Netanyahu takes none too kindly to Obama’s suggestion of using Israel’s 1967 boundaries as the basis for restarting stalled peace talks. Seated next to Obama in the Oval Office, with journalists listening in, Netanyahu delivers a long dissertation on why this won’t happen, calling the idea “indefensible.” The strain is evident as Obama sits by, his chin cupped in his hand. But the president tries to minimize the rift, saying, “Obviously there are some differences between us in the precise formulations and language. That’s going to happen between friends.”

___

CONFIDENCES EXPOSED, November 2011

There’s no papering over blunt private remarks accidentally captured on a live mic. During a meeting of world leaders in southern France, French President Nicolas Sarkozy is overheard telling Obama, “Netanyahu, I can’t stand him. He’s a liar.” Far from disagreeing, Obama replies: “You are sick of him, but I have to work with him every day.”

___

A NEW SUITOR, July 2012

Just months out from the U.S. presidential election, Obama’s Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, visits Israel and is warmly welcomed by Netanyahu, who says he’s staying neutral in the presidential race. Still, Netanyahu says he welcomes Romney’s tougher approach to the Iran nuclear threat, and says that sanctions and diplomacy, pushed by Obama, “so far have not set back the Iranian program by one iota.”

___

NO TIME, September 2012

Obama turns down a request to meet with Netanyahu when the Israeli leader visits the U.S. to attend the U.N. General Assembly. The White House cites a tight schedule for the president.

___

MAKING NICE, March 2013

The re-elected Obama visits Israel for talks with Netanyahu aimed at laying the groundwork for a new Mideast peace push. Obama and Netanyahu together examine the ancient texts of the Dead Sea Scrolls as the president tries to erase perceptions that he sees the Holocaust, not historical ties to the region, as the rationale for the existence of the Jewish state. Obama becomes the first sitting U.S. president to receive Israel’s highest civilian honor when he is awarded the Medal of Distinction during a lavish dinner. The two leaders work at pulling off the easy banter of friends — just Bibi and Barack.

___

A CHILL IN THE AIR, March 2014

The mood is cooler when Netanyahu visits Obama in the Oval Office on a snowy day a year later. With the peace process flagging, Obama tells Netanyahu that “tough decisions” are needed to move forward on talks with the Palestinians. Netanyahu begs to differ. “Israel has been doing its part,” he says, “And, I regret to say, the Palestinians have not.”

___

ESCALATING TENSIONS, October 2014

Both sides hurl increasingly tough words, with Netanyahu complaining that recent White House criticism of Israeli settlement construction goes “against American values.” The divide over how to counter Iran’s nuclear program widens into a chasm. When an unidentified U.S. official is quoted using barnyard terms to deride Netanyahu as cowardly and recalcitrant, the report reverberates across Israel. The State Department calls the anonymous remarks inappropriate, but there are growing concerns of a crisis in U.S.-Israeli relations. Netanyahu says he’s been attacked by the U.S. simply for defending Israel.

___

GOING NUCLEAR, January-March 2015

Tensions come to a head when House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, arranges — without notifying the White House — for Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress in March to speak out against the potential nuclear deal. The White House complains of a breach of protocol and says Obama won’t meet Netanyahu while he’s in town. A number of congressional Democrats plan to sit out the speech. An unrepentant Netanyahu, just weeks away from Israeli elections, says he’ll come anyway. Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, in unusually harsh words, says Tuesday’s planned speech has “injected a degree of partisanship, which is not only unfortunate. I think it’s destructive of the fabric of the relationship.”

___

Follow Nancy Benac on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/nbenac