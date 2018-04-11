FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Zuckerberg’s bullet points: Mistakes, yes. Resignation, no

By LAURIE KELLMAN
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Here’s what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wanted 44 senators to know about the scandal in which Cambridge Analytica used the massive social platform to access 87 million users: He made mistakes. Facebook’s mission is to “help people connect.” And no, he’s not resigning.

“Founded Facebook. My decisions. I made mistakes. Big challenge but we’ve solved problems before. Going to solve this one,” read Zuckerberg’s notes under the heading “Accountability” and the bullet point “Resign?” Zuckerberg left the notes on his desk during a break in testimony to the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees, and an Associated Press photographer took a picture.

Not so fast, the much older senators told Zuckerberg, 33, who was perched atop a seat pillow for the much-anticipated hearing into whether and how the breach affected the 2016 elections. They peppered him with questions about an array of Facebook’s lengthy privacy policy and data, but didn’t always seem to know how to follow up Zuckerberg’s talk of algorithms and AI systems. So one member of the joint committee, average age 62, got to the point.

“I just don’t feel like we’re connecting,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Zuckerberg in hour four of the hearing. “Your user agreement sucks.”

Other news
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump faces new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here’s what to know
FILE - This July 16, 1945, photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. Downwinders who live near the site where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945 as part of the top secret Manhattan Project would be among those added to the list. (AP Photo, File)
US Senate votes to expand radiation-exposure compensation, from Guam to original A-bomb test site
Servette's supporters light smoke flares during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first-leg soccer match between Switzerland's Servette FC and Belgium's KRC Genk, at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
AP-Week in Pictures: July 21-27, 2023

This time, there was no flop sweat, perhaps because the senators spent most of the first of two days of hearings reading questions for Zuckerberg on privacy issues rather than attacking him as expected on broader matters such as Russia’s role in election meddling or Facebook’s lag in responding to the data breach. It wasn’t as if senators could forget about the Russian meddling. Multiple investigations are probing the interference. Besides, someone dressed as a Russian troll watched from the audience wearing a pointy, blue-and-green wig.

Under “Election integrity (Russia),” Zuckerberg’s notes read, “Too slow, making progress.”

Under “Data safety,” the notes read, “Made mistakes, working hard to fix them.” Zuckerberg repeatedly told senators that unsatisfied Facebook members can adjust their privacy settings — or delete their accounts.

And under “Defend Facebook,” the notes advised the CEO that “If attacked,” he should respond: “Respectfully, I reject that. Not who we are.”

Twitter widely noted the apparent age or knowledge gap between Zuckerberg and the senators.

“Wrap it up, Grandpa Grassley,” tweeted one user to the Judiciary Committee chairman, who was deep into his first term in the Senate when Zuckerberg was born in 1984.

Some senators of a certain age utilized posters to illustrate their questions, such as Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who’s served in the Senate since 1975. He asked Zuckerberg about hate speech, in places like Myanmar.

“What’s happening in Myanmar is a terrible tragedy,” Zuckerberg answered.

“We all agree with that,” Leahy snapped.