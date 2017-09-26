FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Trump says strike vs NKorea not his top option

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S. policy on North Korea (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says if the U.S. takes a military option in dealing with the threat from North Korea “it will be devastating.”

Trump says that “we are totally prepared” for a military option, but it’s not the preferred one. He says: “If we have to take it, we will.”

Other news
This photo provided by Sam Verstandig shows New York State assemblyman David Weprin, bottom center, joined by members of the Sikh community, speaking during a news conference addressing dress codes within the state police, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. A New York state trooper, who is Sikh, was barred from growing facial hair by his supervisors, despite a 2019 state law that ensures such religious accommodations. (Sam Verstandig via AP)
After refusing to let Sikh trooper grow beard, New York State Police accused of flouting state law
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hands off the ball to running back Austin Ekeler during the NFL team's training camp, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Chargers’ Austin Ekeler on plight of running backs: ‘We’re not just numbers on a page’
In this photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office is the scene where deputies located multiple people processing several hundreds of pounds of finished marijuana product in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Dozens of people who apparently were smuggled into the United States were found working and living in "horrible" conditions at an illegal marijuana plant in California's Central Valley, authorities announced Thursday. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Dozens of smuggled people found working in ‘horrible’ conditions at illegal California pot plant

Trump spoke at a White House news conference Tuesday. He was asked about comments from North Korea’s foreign minister, who on Monday said that Trump’s recent threatening statements toward the North were a declaration of war and it would have the right to shoot down U.S. warplanes.

Trump said the North Korean leader was behaving “very badly.”

Trump blamed previous U.S. presidents for failing to deal with the North Korean threat. He declared: “I will fix this mess.”

__

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says it’s time for all nations “to join forces to isolate to the North Korean menace.”

He says all nations must act now for the denuclearization of North Korea.

Trump repeated praise he offered last week for China’s reported breaking off of banking relations with North Korea.

There has been no official confirmation from China of such a step. China is North Korea’s most important trading partner.

Trump was speaking at a press conference Tuesday after meeting the leader of Spain.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced new sanctions against North Korean banks.

___

1:30 p.m.

The Trump administration is using new sanctions authority to punish eight North Korean banks and 26 bank workers living abroad.

The sanctions rely on an executive order President Donald Trump signed last week to target North Korea’s access to the international banking system. They come as the United Nations has also recently passed its toughest sanctions package targeting North Korea.

The eight banks are all in North Korea. The Treasury Department says the 26 individuals are North Korean nationals employed by those banks who work in Russia, China, Libya and the United Arab Emirates.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. is targeting those “across the globe” who facilitate financial transactions for North Korea. He says it’s part of the effort to isolate North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.