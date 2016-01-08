Obama vetoes bill to repeal signature health care law

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Obama vetoes bill to repeal signature health care law

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protecting his signature domestic achievement, President Barack Obama on Friday vetoed Republican-inspired legislation to repeal his health care law, saying to do so “would reverse the significant progress we have made in improving health care in America.”

Republican lawmakers have pushed many repeal measures since 2010, when Obama signed the health care program into law. This bill was the first one to make it through Congress and reach his desk.

Republicans have argued that the law is costly and doesn’t work.

In his veto message to Congress, Obama disagreed. Obama said the Affordable Care Act includes fairer rules and stronger consumer protections “that have made health care coverage more affordable, more attainable and more patient-centered. And it is working.”

Other news
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video de Barbie gigante caminando en Dubái fue generado por computadora
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. Civil rights groups are blasting a concert series with Black performers dubbed “Soul Fest” at a Georgia park with a giant carving of Confederate leaders. Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is where the Ku Klux Klan marked its rebirth in 1915. Its colossal, mountainside sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
Civil rights groups condemn ‘Soul Fest’ concerts at Georgia park with giant Confederate carving
New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Guy won’t say whether he is content with his contract situation with the Patriots. He’s at training camp. For now, that’s enough. The veteran defensive lineman reported as scheduled this week and has been on the field each of the first two days of workouts after skipping the team’s optional offseason program in the spring and last month’s mandatory minicamp. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Patriots’ Lawrence Guy on the field at training camp amid ongoing contract discussions with team

The veto was expected. But Republicans claimed victory nonetheless, arguing that they met two goals by finally passing a repeal bill: keeping a promise to voters in an election year, and showing that they are capable of repealing the law if a Republican wins November’s presidential election. All the GOP presidential candidates support repealing the law widely referred to as “Obamacare.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., predicted it will be “a matter of time” before the law is finally overturned.

“We have now shown that there is a clear path to repealing Obamacare without 60 votes in the Senate,” Ryan said. “So, next year, if we’re sending this bill to a Republican president, it will get signed into law. Obamacare will be gone. ... It’s just a matter of time.”

The bill would also cut federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Senate passed the measure last year under special rules that protected it from a Democratic filibuster, which takes at least 60 votes to cut off. The House passed it this week.

For maximum visibility, Republican leaders made the legislation their first major vote of 2016. Although they don’t have the votes to actually override Obama’s veto, they had hoped to schedule an override vote to coincide with the Jan. 22 March for Life in Washington, an annual commemoration of the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

But the House on Friday approved by voice vote a motion by Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., to delay consideration of Obama’s veto until Jan. 26. It’s the first full session for the House following the March for Life.

“We will hold a vote to override this veto, taking this process all the way to the end under the Constitution,” Ryan said Friday.

The bill would dismantle the health law’s key pillars, including requirements that most people obtain coverage and that larger employers offer it to workers.

It would eliminate the expansion of Medicaid to cover more lower-income people and the government’s subsidies for many who buy policies on newly created insurance marketplaces. It would also end taxes the law imposed to cover its costs.

More than 16 million people have gained health coverage since the law was enacted, according to government figures. They could risk losing it under the GOP approach. Republicans argue the health law has driven up costs and hurt consumers, and they promise “patient-centered” solutions in its place.

Obama said reliable health care coverage would no longer be a right for everyone under the bill, but would become “a privilege for a few.” He admonished lawmakers for wasting time “refighting old political battles” and said they should instead be working on policies to grow the economy, help middle-class families and create jobs.

Ryan hedged earlier this week when asked if the House would ever vote on a GOP replacement for the health care law. Republicans have long promised a substitute, but have never produced one. Ryan has pledged that the House will come up with its own plan this year, but he said it hadn’t been determined whether it would ever reach the floor for a vote.

“Nothing’s been decided yet,” Ryan said. “Just wait.”

The bill Obama vetoed also sought to end roughly $450 million in yearly federal funding for Planned Parenthood, about a third of its budget. A perennial target of conservatives, the group came under intense GOP pressure last year over providing fetal tissue for research.

Planned Parenthood officials and Democratic lawmakers accused Republicans during the legislative debate of attacking women’s health. Republicans, in turn, took to the floor to critique Planned Parenthood in graphic terms, accusing the group of killing babies.

___

AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner contributed to this report.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap