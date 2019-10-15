The Latest: Pence heads to Mideast as Turkey attacks Kurds

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

The Latest: Pence heads to Mideast as Turkey attacks Kurds

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the United States and the military withdrawal from northern Syria (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says he’s being dispatched to the Middle East by President Donald Trump as U.S. troops pull out of northeast Syria and Turkish forces invade.

Pence says Trump spoke with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier Monday and called for an immediate end to Turkey’s moves against the Kurds in Syria.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say

Pence says the president is “very concerned about instability in the region” and is denying that Trump gave Turkey the green light to launch the invasion when he announced a troop pullout.

Pence says the U.S. is “simply not going to tolerate Turkey’s invasion of Syria any longer.”

Trump has slapped new sanctions on Turkey to pressure the country to halt an invasion that has opened the door to a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

__

5:50 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and a leading Senate Republican want Congress to produce bipartisan legislation to “overturn” President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

The California Democrat says the measure must be stronger than sanctions on Turkey Trump announced Monday. Turkey invaded northern Syria after Trump started pulling U.S. troops from the area.

Pelosi says she spoke Monday to South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham.

He’s been drafting a bipartisan measure to bar weapons sales to Turkey and impose sanctions on the U.S. assets of Turkish leaders.

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have said they will introduce similar legislation.

Trump said Monday he was stopping trade talks with Turkey and boosting its steel tariffs, and would order sanctions on Turkish officials.

__

5 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria threatens a “strategic calamity” and “catastrophic outcome” for American interests in the region.

Without mentioning President Donald Trump, the Kentucky Republican used a written statement Monday to criticize Trump’s recent decision to pull U.S. forces from the area.

McConnell says he is “gravely concerned” about the move. It was his strongest criticism of Trump’s move and underscores near-solid bipartisan opposition in Congress.

McConnell says the withdrawal would let the Islamic State group rebuild and would boost Iran’s and Russia’s influence in the region. He said he anticipates discussing the problem with lawmakers and senior administration officials.

Turkish troops have launched attacks against Syrian Kurds, who had been the leading U.S. ally against the Islamic State.

___

4:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the roughly 1,000 U.S. troops he has ordered to leave Syria will remain in the Middle East to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State threat.

In a written statement Monday announcing his authorization of economic sanctions on Turkey, Trump made clear that the withdrawing troops will leave Syria entirely.

He said the troops will “redeploy and remain in the region.” He described their mission as “monitoring the situation” and preventing a “repeat of 2014,” when IS fighters who had organized in Syria as a fighting force swept into neighboring Iraq and took control of Iraq’s north and west.

Trump confirmed that the small number of U.S. troops at a base in southern Syria will remain there.

___

4:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s issuing new sanctions against Turkey, halting trade negotiations and raising steel tariffs in an effort to pressure Ankara to stop its ongoing offensive attack in Syria against Kurdish forces it views as a terrorist threat.

Trump says he soon will sign an executive order permitting sanctions to be imposed on current and former Turkish officials.

Before the invasion, Trump ordered a couple dozen U.S. forces out of harm’s way. Critics said Trump’s decision gave Turkey a green light to go against the Kurds, who had helped the U.S. battle Islamic State militants.

___

9:40 a.m.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham says he’ll meet with President Donald Trump on Monday and plans to discuss sanctions against Turkey over its invasion into Syria.

The South Carolina senator last week was critical of Trump’s announcement about removing U.S. troops from Syria. On Monday, Graham blamed Turkey for the turmoil in Syria, saying Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn) “made the biggest mistake of his political life” and “brought this on himself.”

Graham tells Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” there will be “crippling sanctions” from Congress that will “break” Turkey’s economy and “crush Erdogan until he stops the bloodshed.” Graham says Republicans, Democrats and the Trump administration will hit Erdogan “like a ton of bricks.”

Syrian Kurdish forces previously aligned with the U.S. say they’ve reached a deal with Syrian President Bashar Assad to help fend off Turkey’s invasion.

Graham says the alliance between the Kurds and Assad is “not good” for the United States. He says “Assad equals Iran” and “The last thing you want to do is to let Iran become more powerful in northeastern Syria.”

___

12:30 a.m.

The United States appears to be heading toward a full military withdrawal from Syria amid growing chaos , cries of betrayal and signs that Turkey’s invasion could fuel a broader war.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that President Donald Trump had directed U.S. troops in northern Syria to begin pulling out “as safely and quickly as possible.” He did not say Trump ordered troops to leave Syria, but that seemed like the next step in a combat zone growing more unstable by the hour.

Esper, interviewed on two TV news shows, said the administration was considering its options.