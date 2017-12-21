FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Internal watchdog to probe FEMA contracts to tiny firm

By TAMI ABDOLLAH
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog is investigating how a fledgling Florida company won more than $30 million in contracts for desperately needed disaster relief supplies in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Acting Inspector General John Kelly said in a letter addressed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Wednesday that he would review the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s awards to Bronze Star LLC. He said he recognizes concerns that the Saint Cloud, Florida-based company was awarded contracts despite its lack of experience.

The Associated Press first reported last month that Bronze Star failed to deliver the emergency tarps and plastic sheeting needed to cover tens of thousands of Puerto Rican homes damaged by the storm’s winds. FEMA ultimately terminated the contracts this month without paying any money, but the episode caused a delay of four weeks.

“As a result of these botched contracts, many Puerto Ricans have failed to get the tents, tarps, and temporary roofing supplies they desperately need,” Warren said in a statement. “The federal government’s response to the needs of the U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico remains unconscionably inadequate, and the investigation of these contracts cannot come soon enough.”

Other news
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks

The review was requested this month by Democratic senators, including Warren, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Dick Durbin of Illinois and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. They are joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont.

The senior Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, has also asked FEMA Administrator Brock Long, in a letter sent last month after AP’s report, to provide her with information on how FEMA evaluated Bronze Star.

It was not clear how thoroughly FEMA investigated Bronze Star or its ability to fulfill the contracts. Formed by two brothers in August, Bronze Star had never before won a government contract or delivered tarps or plastic sheeting. The address listed for the business is a single-family home in a residential subdivision.

Though both brothers are veterans, neither was awarded a Bronze Star, a medal earned by service members who serve heroically in combat.

FEMA awarded the company two contracts Oct. 10 to provide 500,000 tarps and 60,000 rolls of plastic sheeting. More than a half dozen others also bid, but FEMA said it could not provide details about their identity or their bids.

___

Follow Tami Abdollah on Twitter at https://twitter.com/latams