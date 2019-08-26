FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Group hit by abuse claims to open New Mexico migrant shelter

 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona-based company plagued by abuse and mistreatment allegations is planning to open an Albuquerque facility to house migrant teens.

An email recently sent to some Albuquerque residents said VisionQuest will shelter up to 60 teenage boys who entered the U.S. illegally without their parents.

The facility will be located along the city’s historic Route 66 near the University of New Mexico’s main campus. VisionQuest was awarded a $2.9 million contract for the New Mexico site from the Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families. It’s one of several VisionQuest awards for sheltering or running foster care programs for migrant children, according to the department.

The letter said VisionQuest will shelter boys between the ages of 11 and 17 for up to 90 days and will provide “educational services, health care services including vision and dental, community engagement, and recreation for the participating children,” according to an email.

Other news
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart

VisionQuest spokeswoman Amanda Burton confirmed to the Albuquerque Journal the company plans to open the center in January. Burton stressed the company does not see the shelter as a “detention center.”

The Department of Health and Human Services currently has responsibility for 7,600 unaccompanied migrant children who were apprehended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after entering the country illegally, according to HHS.

Founded in Tucson, Arizona, in 1973, VisionQuest has faced allegations of mistreatment dating back to 1984. A report by the Rand Corporation found that “the treatment methods used by VisionQuest were unorthodox” and that “the activities engaged in by the youths posed unnecessary risks to their health and safety.”

In 1994, the U.S. Department of Justice documented episodes of physical and mental abuse at VisionQuests’s Franklin, Pennsylvania, campus. Young residents said staffers pulled their hair, used harsh restraints, choked youth and slammed them into walls, WCAU-TV in Philadelphia reported.

The company previously ran a juvenile-justice center in Philadelphia, but shut it down in 2017 when the city halted intake to the facility. The move followed reports that staff had verbally and physically abused children in their care.

VisionQuest’s CEO Peter Ranalli told the Philadelphia Inquirer last year that juvenile-justice centers often face abuse complaints and not all those about VisionQuest were accurate.

“Did we have staff do inappropriate things?” Ranalli said. “When you have 130 staff, somebody is going to do something inappropriate.”