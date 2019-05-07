FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Yearbook adviser sues in dispute over pro-Trump photos

By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI
 
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A high school yearbook adviser who was suspended after photos of two students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name from their clothing is suing the district, saying she was made a scapegoat.

Teacher Susan Parsons says in her lawsuit, filed Monday, that officials in New Jersey’s Wall Township School District requested the changes in 2017 but then set her up to “take the blame.”

The district, the lawsuit says, created a hostile work environment that led to harassment and death threats against her and violated her rights by barring her from speaking to the media.

Parsons is seeking unspecified damages and asking that the district policy that prevented her from telling her story in the media be struck down as unconstitutional.

Other news
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei on a road, at an undisclosed location, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 27, 2023, as he headed south to the border with Thailand. Lu, stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases, has been arrested in the Southeast Asian country of Laos, with activists and family members worried he will be deported back to China where he could face prison time.(Anonymous Source via AP)
A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup

“What happened to her is really just egregious,” said her attorney, Christopher Eibeler.

Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said Tuesday she could not comment on specifics because neither the district nor its counsel had seen the lawsuit.

But she said that at the time, she conducted a thorough investigation. If there is a hearing, she said, information on what took place will be made public.

“I’m confident that when the full facts come to light, all of the actions of this office and the board of education will be found to be wholly appropriate,” Dyer said.

Parsons claims she received hate mail and threatening phone calls and voicemails as the controversy turned into a national story.

In her lawsuit, she says the district routinely forced her to edit yearbook photos to alter anything that could be controversial, including words on T-shirts, hand gestures and students not wearing shirts on a school trip.

One student wore a sweater vest with Trump’s name on it. Another student wore a T-shirt carrying the words “Trump Make America Great Again.”

School officials have said one photo was altered even though the shirt the student was wearing didn’t violate the school’s dress code. The other photo was resized to match others and apparently wasn’t altered for the purpose of removing Trump’s name.

A Trump quote submitted by a third student, the freshman class president, apparently was accidentally omitted by a student.

A school secretary who had final say over the pages as a proxy for the principal told her to edit the T-shirt photo, Parsons says.