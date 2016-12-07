US puts sanctions on 2 men, charity in Yemen for AQAP ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration has imposed sanctions on two people and a charity in Yemen it accuses of supporting al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The Treasury Department says Al-Hasan Ali Ali Abkar helped supply money, weapons and ammunition to AQAP forces. It says he also has commanded AQAP operatives.

The department says Abdallah Faysal Sadiq al-Ahdal helped the group raise funds, launder money, recruit militants, smuggle weapons, conduct training and shelter fighters.

And it accuses the Rahmah Charitable Organization of acting as an AQAP front.

Americans are now barred from doing business with the men or the charity. Any assets they had in the U.S. are now frozen.