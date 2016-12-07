Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

US puts sanctions on 2 men, charity in Yemen for AQAP ties

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration has imposed sanctions on two people and a charity in Yemen it accuses of supporting al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The Treasury Department says Al-Hasan Ali Ali Abkar helped supply money, weapons and ammunition to AQAP forces. It says he also has commanded AQAP operatives.

The department says Abdallah Faysal Sadiq al-Ahdal helped the group raise funds, launder money, recruit militants, smuggle weapons, conduct training and shelter fighters.

And it accuses the Rahmah Charitable Organization of acting as an AQAP front.

Americans are now barred from doing business with the men or the charity. Any assets they had in the U.S. are now frozen.