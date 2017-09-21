FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Iran’s top leader dismisses Trump’s ‘ugly, foolish’ remarks

 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s “cheap, ugly, foolish and unreal” remarks before the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week were a sign of desperation.

In his debut address to the U.N. on Tuesday, Trump called Iran a “corrupt dictatorship” and a “murderous regime,” and said the landmark nuclear agreement Tehran reached with the U.S. and other world powers was “an embarrassment to the United States,” strongly hinting he might pull out of the deal.

In a meeting with a clerical assembly, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said such comments “do not come from power, but from anger, desperation and weak-mindedness.”

Khamenei has the final say on all major policies in Iran.