FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

White House adds televised show to July Fourth celebration

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is adding a live concert on the South Lawn to its annual Fourth of July celebration.

The 90-minute event is made possible by a partnership between the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation. It’ll feature performances by artists Sara Evans, pianist Lola Astanova, “American Idol” finalists Jax and Jonny Brenns, and the U.S. Marine, Navy and Air Force Bands. The Hallmark Channel will broadcast the show.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are also hosting a picnic for military families.

The first lady says the concert will help Americans “tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities.”

It’s scheduled to air at the same time as PBS’ annual broadcast of a concert and fireworks from the National Mall.