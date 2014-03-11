CIA director: We didn’t hack Senate computers

WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA director John Brennan says the spy agency did not hack into computers that Senate staffers were using to investigate Bush-era interrogation programs.

Brennan says the CIA wants to put the post-9/11 detention and interrogation program behind it. That program is the subject of an investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee. The committee says the CIA improperly accessed Senate computers. Brennan says the CIA wouldn’t do that.

The Justice Department has been asked to review whether there was any wrongdoing in Senate staffers’ removal of CIA documents about the now-defunct torture program and whether the CIA inappropriately monitored the Senate’s access to these documents.

The committee has reviewed millions of documents and found the interrogations and confinements of suspected terrorists after 9/11 were harsher than the CIA has previously described.