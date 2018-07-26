FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

How China, Russia, Iran target US with economic espionage

By The Associated Press
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — China, Russia and Iran are ramping up their theft of trade secrets and proprietary information from U.S. companies, government labs and universities to hurdle America’s competitive edge.

A new government cyber report, released Thursday by the National Counterintelligence Security Center, offers these recent examples of the economic espionage it says poses a significant threat to U.S. prosperity and security:

___

CHINA

—In November, three Chinese nationals were accused of operating a cybersecurity firm that used phishing scams and malware to steal data from international corporations. A federal indictment unsealed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said the trio’s targets included Siemens AG, Moody’s Analytics in New York and Trimble Inc. in Sunnyvale, California.

—Cybersecurity experts found links between Chinese cyber actors and a back door that allowed entry into commercial software known as CCleaner. This back door allowed them to target U.S. companies, including Google, Microsoft, Intel and VMware.

Other news
New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mark Canha against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Canha’s sacrifice fly after rain delay lifts Mets to 2-1 win over Nationals
Fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Ticket sales nearing 1.6 million for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

—In November, PricewaterhouseCoopers reported that another China-based hacker group, known as KeyBoy, was moving beyond targets in Asia to conduct cyber snooping on Western corporations.

—Chinese cyberespionage actors, known as TEMP.Periscope, continued to target the maritime industry and U.S. research institutions, academic organizations and private firms that are focused on engineering. FireEye, a California security research firm, has detected sharp increases in this group’s targeting early this year.

—Last year, the China-linked cyberespionage group APT10 was involved in widespread operations to target engineering, telecommunications and aerospace industries across the globe, including the U.S.

____

RUSSIA

—In 2016, a hacker known as Eas7, told Western news reporters that she had collaborated with the Russian Federal Security Service, formerly the KGB, on economic espionage missions. She estimated that “among the good hackers, at least half” work for government agencies, suggesting that Moscow employs cyber criminals so they can deny being behind the operations.

—Russian government hackers last year compromised dozens of U.S. energy firms, including their operational networks. The operations were conducted to collect intelligence, gain access so the hackers could later launch service disruptions and provide sensitive U.S. intellectual property to Russian companies.

—The Russian state-sponsored cyberoperation known as APT28 has been gathering intelligence on U.S. and European defense and geopolitical issues since at least 2007. Obtaining sensitive U.S. defense industry data could give Russia economic and security advantages as it seeks to strengthen and modernize its military.

___

IRAN

—An Iranian hacker group called Rocket Kitten has been targeting U.S. defense companies seeking sensitive U.S. military technology to help Tehran improve its missile and space programs.

—The Iranian OilRig hacking group, which historically has targeted Saudi Arabia, has stepped up its attacks on U.S. financial institutions and information technology companies.

—The Iranian hacking outfit called APT33 has targeted energy companies to help improve Iran’s petrochemical production and technology.