Pence to lay out administration views on Latin America

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to outline the administration’s views on Latin America and the Caribbean next week in a speech that lays the groundwork for President Donald Trump’s April trip to South America.

The White House says Pence will use his address to the Organization of American States to ask nations to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to address the country’s humanitarian crisis, release political prisoners and hold free and fair elections.

The U.S. has sanctioned dozens of Venezuelan officials and is opposed to presidential elections planned for May in which Maduro will seek a second term.

Pence will address the 34 countries that belong to the hemispheric organization on March 21, three weeks before Trump attends the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru.