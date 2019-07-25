FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 faces January execution date

By RYAN J. FOLEY
 
Share

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A notorious Iowa drug kingpin convicted of killing witnesses and children in 1993 is scheduled to be executed in January after the federal death penalty resumes, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Dustin Honken, 51, was among five inmates whose execution dates were set as Attorney General Bill Barr announced that the federal government would resume capital punishment for the first time since 2003.

Honken is set to die by lethal injection Jan. 15 at the prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he has long been held on federal death row. Honken would be the first convict from Iowa to be executed since 1963.

Honken was convicted at trial in 2004 of five counts of murder during a continuing criminal enterprise and numerous other counts. The jury found that Honken killed two drug dealers who had distributed the methamphetamine that he made, one of their girlfriends and her two daughters, ages 10 and 6.

Other news
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia

Iowa does not have the death penalty, but federal prosecutors handled the case and asked for that punishment. Jurors from Iowa’s northern federal district decided that Honken should be given a death sentence for the murders of the girls and life in prison for the murders of the adult victims.

Honken’s girlfriend and accomplice, Angela Johnson, was also convicted in the 1993 murders and sentenced to death at a separate trial. But her death sentence was later overturned, and federal prosecutors agreed to change her sentence to life in prison in 2014.

A federal defender representing Honken didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Honken’s mother, Marvea Smidt of Britt, Iowa, declined comment. She had asked jurors to spare her son’s life in 2004, describing him as a loved son and father of three children.

Honken and his best friend began making meth in 1992 that they sold to Gregory Nicholson and Terry DeGeus, who distributed it to customers in the Mason City, Iowa, area. Nicholson, 34, began cooperating with investigators in 1993 as an undercover informant, which led to Honken’s arrest on federal drug charges.

Days before Honken was to plead guilty, prosecutors say Honken and Johnson kidnapped Nicholson and his girlfriend, Lori Duncan, and her two daughters. Honken forced Nicholson to make a video recanting his testimony against Honken and declaring Honken’s innocence. The four were shot in the back of the head and buried in a wooded area outside Mason City.

DeGeus, 32, went missing months later after investigators began focusing on him. Prosecutors say Honken and Johnson lured DeGeus to a remote site, tortured and shot him, and buried his body.

With the key witnesses missing, prosecutors dismissed the case against Honken. His sophisticated meth-making and distribution operation continued until he was arrested on drug charges in 1996.

Police found the bodies of the five victims in 2000, after Johnson was tricked into sketching out maps of their burial locations to a jailhouse informant. Johnson and Honken were charged in the deaths in 2001.

Honken’s death sentence was upheld by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Judge Linda Reade in 2013 rejected Honken’s subsequent appeal, finding that he received a fair trial.