A look at congressional candidate Donald Norcross
NAME: Donald Norcross
AGE: 55
GREW UP: Pennsauken
RESIDENCE: Camden
FAMILY: Married to Andrea Norcross; three adult children.
EDUCATION: Associate degree from Camden County College
CAREER: An electrician by trade, has spent much of his career as a union official.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Was elected to the state Assembly in 2009 and was appointed in 2010 to fill a vacancy in the state Senate. Has remained in the Senate since.
ON THE ISSUES: Top priorities are creating jobs and getting more federal money to projects and programs in his district.