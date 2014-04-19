A look at congressional candidate Donald Norcross

NAME: Donald Norcross

AGE: 55

GREW UP: Pennsauken

RESIDENCE: Camden

FAMILY: Married to Andrea Norcross; three adult children.

EDUCATION: Associate degree from Camden County College

CAREER: An electrician by trade, has spent much of his career as a union official.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Was elected to the state Assembly in 2009 and was appointed in 2010 to fill a vacancy in the state Senate. Has remained in the Senate since.

ON THE ISSUES: Top priorities are creating jobs and getting more federal money to projects and programs in his district.