2 from tiny Virginia campus run for Cantor’s seat

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

2 from tiny Virginia campus run for Cantor’s seat

By STEVE SZKOTAK
 
Share

ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — Ask anyone at Randolph-Macon College about the tiny school’s professors running for the seat held by deposed House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, and you’ll get glowing remarks about their intellectual vigor, their connection with students and even their playing style during intramural basketball games.

But ask someone whether they’re voting for Republican economist David Brat or Democrat Jack Trammell, a sociology professor, and the conversation generally stops. The two popular, highly respected figures on this campus of 1,300 have muddled traditional political allegiances.

Even a liberal-leaning Democrat such as biology Professor Charles Gowan is stumped whether he’ll vote the party line when the two men meet in November to elect a successor to Cantor.

“I don’t know,” said Gowan, who has known both candidates for more than 15 years.

Other news
FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023. The costs associated with Norfolk Southern's fiery February derailment in Ohio have more than doubled to $803 million as the railroad works to clean up the mess and moves forward with all the related lawsuits. Norfolk Southern recorded another $416 million charge related to the East Palestine derailment on Thursday as part of its second-quarter earnings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
Norfolk Southern says cost of fiery Ohio derailment doubles to $803 million as cleanup continues
FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says

Brat created the unlikely matchup when he stunned Cantor in the Republican primary Tuesday.

President Robert R. Lindgren doesn’t hesitate to state a preference: “I vote for Randolph-Macon.”

Lindgren and Gowan acknowledge that Randolph-Macon is on nobody’s radar, and this high-profile race will likely change that, at least until November.

“We recognize no one knows us,” Gowan said during an interview Thursday in the college’s welcome center in a former bank. “So this is a chance for people to look closely at us, and everybody’s excited here because they’re confident people will like what they see.”

Mindful of the attention the college hopes the race will bring to the school, visitors these days are handed a thick information packet that includes bios and photos of Trammell and Brat. Their images also are on the school’s website.

Most on campus say the attention shown has been rivaled only by a 10-year-old prodigy who enrolled there in the 1990s.

Affiliated with the Methodist Church, the liberal arts college was originally located in Boydton in Southside Virginia, the state’s tobacco-growing region. Prophetically, the college was named after two congressmen: John Randolph of Roanoke and Nathaniel Macon of North Carolina.

It relocated in 1868 to Ashland, a town of approximately 7,000 along a rail line that regularly backs up traffic when trains roll through. The rail line defines the western end of the campus, an expanse of brick dorms and academic buildings amid towering oaks and maples.

One of its most famous graduates is Macon Brock, the founder of the national discount retail chain Dollar Tree.

Brat is an economics professor who has been published widely in wonkish journals, while Trammell is an associate sociology professor whose writings are as varied as his interests — from “Star Trek” to vampires.

On campus, Brat and Trammell are familiar figures, though both have been lying low since the nation’s political spotlight was cast at Ashland.

They both play intramural basketball with students. The beefier Brat has a strong inside game, while the leaner Trammell is “quick and nimble,” said Gowan, 54, who joins the two on the court despite a few aches and pains.

Neither man is a wallflower, but Brat has made his political intentions known for years. He’s worked on a volunteer basis for a state senator in Richmond and is always game to engage in conversation. His father, who paid Brat and his two brothers $10 a book to read the classics, says the professor was an early reader of great philosophers such as Plato and Aristotle.

“Dave has a strong personality,” Gowan said. “He’s always ready to tell you his opinion. But he also listens.”

Trammell has broad interests and is known for bringing his border collie to campus on occasion. He fishes, he farms, and he’s a prolific writer. He’s written on the slave trade in Richmond and fishing on the James River. He’s currently writing a vampire novel.

While the two have political differences, it hasn’t divided them on campus.

“We’re already a place that has diverse political viewpoints,” Proctor William T. Franz said. “They’re both passionate people — they are passionate about their students, they are passionate about this college.”

Students of both men are effusive about them. Each is always available to talk after class, and neither discussed their political intentions in class.

Derek Dittmar, a rising junior from Raleigh, North Carolina, is legally blind. He knows Trammell through his work with students with disabilities and as his faculty adviser.

“He’s a very driven person. He’s constantly pushing himself to try and do new things,” Dittmar said. They both share the same interest in “Star Trek” and “The X Files.”

Mikhaila Calice, a political science student, supported Brat at rallies during his primary campaign. On the prospect of the upcoming campaign, she said, “It’s really fascinating and exciting.”

At Randolph-Macon, everyone who was asked said they expected a spirited but civil campaign, which they said will reflect well on the school.

“If it spurs people to look at us, which we would love, I’d be very pleased with that result,” President Lindgren said.

__

Steve Szkotak can be reached on Twitter at http://twitter.com/sszkotakap .

___

Online:

Randolph-Macon College: http://www.rmc.edu