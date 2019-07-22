FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Another Democrat enters 2020 Texas Senate race

 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Democrats jumping into big 2020 races in Texas (all times local):

11 a.m.

A longtime Texas Democratic lawmaker is joining the growing field of U.S. Senate challengers against Republican incumbent John Cornyn.

State Sen. Royce West launched his campaign Monday during a busy morning of Texas Democrats jumping into big 2020 races.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia

Wendy Davis also announced she’s running for Congress , five years after a failed run for governor that was propelled by a 13-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill in the Texas Capitol.

West has been a Dallas state senator since the early 1990s. He enters a Texas primary race that has no clear frontrunner after former Rep. Beto O’Rourke passed on another U.S. Senate bid and is now struggling in his White House run.

Other Texas Democrats running for Senate are Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and Houston Councilwoman Amanda Edwards .

____

7 a.m.

Democrat Wendy Davis of Texas says she’s running for Congress in 2020, five years after badly losing a bid for governor but remaining a national women’s rights figure.

Her announcement Monday puts Davis on the ballot for the first time since losing the Texas governor’s race by 20 points in 2014 to Republican Greg Abbott. That run came after a star-making, 13-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill while serving as a state senator.

Her return to politics is another sign of Democrats’ renewed optimism in Texas. Davis will challenge freshman Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who won the booming district that stretches from Austin to San Antonio by less than three points in 2018.

Davis had also mulled running for U.S. Senate. She currently runs a nonprofit focused on gender equality.