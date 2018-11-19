FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: GOP Trump critic Rep. Hurd re-elected in Texas

 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Latest on Texas congressional race (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

One of President Donald Trump’s few Republican critics in Congress has won re-election in a Texas swing district.

Will Hurd is a former CIA officer. He accused Trump this summer of “standing idle on the world stage” and being manipulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also opposed Trump’s border wall. The race was a test of his independent reputation in a district that stretches along the U.S.-Mexico border and was carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones said Hurd’s reputation for standing up to Trump isn’t backed up by his record. Her loss is a blow for Democrats who saw the district as one of their best chances to help win back the House in the midterms.

Ortiz Jones conceded the close race on Monday, nearly two weeks after the election.

___

12:45 p.m.

Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones has conceded her Texas congressional race against Republican incumbent Will Hurd, nearly two weeks after the midterm elections.

Jones made the announcement Monday. She had been trailing Hurd by more than 1,000 votes in Texas’ sprawling 23rd congressional district that stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.

Jones attended orientation in Washington for new members of Congress last week and had asked a judge to extend a deadline to correct provisional ballots. But the Air Force veteran now says “we came up short” after election results were canvassed.

Jones says she wished Hurd “the courage to fight” in the 800-mile district, which is a perennial battleground. Hurd will begin a third term having been narrowly elected each time.