New Mexico candidates for Congress highlight cash flow

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

New Mexico candidates for Congress highlight cash flow

By MORGAN LEE
 
Share

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico candidates in open races for the U.S. House and Senate have been collecting campaign cash at a fast clip even as prominent Democratic contenders forgo contributions from corporate political committees, according to disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

Former CIA operative Valerie Plame said her campaign raised about $447,000 in contributions from July through September as she runs for a northern New Mexico congressional seat. Rival primary election candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez says her campaign raised $205,000, while former Obama administration official John Blair raised $148,000 in his fist six weeks of campaigning for the seat.

Plame, Leger Fernandez and Blair are among the candidates for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District who are forgoing corporate PAC money in their quests to replace U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján as he campaigns for Senate. Sen. Tom Udall is retiring.

Campaign filings from Luján, a sixth-term congressman and No. 4 ranked House Democrat, show his campaign raised more than $1 million since July in thousands of contributions.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say

In May, he too swore off corporate PAC money, following the example of rival Democratic Senate candidate Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who currently serves as secretary of state with a term running through 2022.

Contributors to Luján’s campaign included several California-based entertainment executives — such as Dreamworks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg — Native American tribes, political committees linked to an array of labor unions, a trade association for U.S. chemical companies and advocacy groups for Democratic causes.

Toulouse Oliver, who has cast herself as a politically progressive advocate for working families and working women in particular, reported that her Senate campaign raised $204,000 from July through September.

Hundreds of recent individual contributors include the regional president of the reproductive rights group Planned Parenthood, utility consumer advocate Mariel Nanasi of New Energy Economy, movie star Susan Sarandon, and an environmental conservationist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Recent contributors disclosed ties to thriving New Mexico-based enterprises, such as arts-entertainment venture Meow Wolf and federal contractor Akal Security, along with a handful of outside companies. They include Martha Coakley, a former Massachusetts attorney general and current vice president with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, and a Santa Fe-based attorney for Texas-based oil producer Concho Resources.

“We appreciate the support of all women who have broken ground and led the way for other women to seek higher office and have a seat at the table,” said Toulouse Oliver campaign spokeswoman Heather Brewer. “We do have concerns about vaping and the addiction epidemic that we are seeing and will make decisions accordingly.”

Filings were not immediately available for Republican Senate primary contenders Mick Rich, an Albuquerque-based contractor, and Gavin Clarkson, a former Trump administration official and professional witness on Native American economic issues.