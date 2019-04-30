FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Dem 2020 hopeful Buttigieg releases 10 years of tax returns

 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) has released 10 years of tax returns.

Buttigieg’s campaign posted the returns online Tuesday, saying candidates for president “should play by the rules, pay their fair share and be held accountable by the voters.”

The 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana, mayor is the latest Democratic presidential contender to release his tax returns. He and other Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump for refusing to do so.

Buttigieg and his husband reported earning $128,630 in taxable income in 2018. They paid $20,136 in federal taxes.

Buttigieg reported a taxable income of negative $3,920 in 2011, when he was running for his first term as mayor.

His highest reported taxable income was $136,129 in 2009, when he was working as a consultant for McKinsey & Company.