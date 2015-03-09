Kevin Spacey is bringing a presidential docuseries to CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — “House of Cards” president Kevin Spacey is bringing a documentary series about the presidency to CNN.

CNN said Monday that Spacey will co-produce and narrate “Race for the White House.” Each of six episodes will tell the story of one presidential campaign.

CNN says the series will draw from archive footage, interviews with key players and dramatic re-creations. It will air in 2016.

Spacey plays the president of the United States on his Netflix drama “House of Cards.”

“Race for the White House” will be co-produced by Dana Brunetti, whose producing credits also include “House of Cards.”