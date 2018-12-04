FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Avenatti rules out 2020 run

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Avenatti says he will not be mounting a 2020 presidential run.

Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels and a vocal Trump critic, says in a tweeted statement that he made the decision at the urging of his family and if not for their concerns he would run.

Avenatti had been laying the groundwork for a possible run with visits to early voting states. But he’s had a difficult few weeks, including his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The Los Angeles district attorney declined to prosecute him.

He expressed concern that the Democratic Party will nominate someone “who might make an exceptional President but has no chance of actually beating Donald Trump.”

He says, “We will not prevail in 2020 without a fighter” and hopes “the party finds one.”