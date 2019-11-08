Biden has ‘no problem’ with Bloomberg running for president

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Biden has ‘no problem’ with Bloomberg running for president

By BILL BARROW and HUNTER WOODALL
 
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Joe Biden said Friday that he welcomes the possibility of billionaire Michael Bloomberg joining the crowded presidential field seeking the Democratic nomination.

“Michael’s a solid guy, and let’s see where it goes,” Biden told reporters after filing paperwork to run in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary in February. “I have no problem with him getting in the race.”

The former vice president, who is trying to hold his place as a 2020 front-runner, struck a confident tone about his own prospects and dismissed any suggestion that his campaign is faltering. Bloomberg’s aides said Thursday that the former New York City mayor was contemplating a presidential bid because he doesn’t see the current field as strong enough to produce a nominee who can defeat President Donald Trump.

“I’m the only person in this race that has significant support in every single solitary sector” of the Democratic electorate, Biden said, pointing at national primary polls. Of talk that his own candidacy is struggling, Biden brushed it aside, saying, “I’ve been hearing about this for a while now.”

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

Biden emphasized his support among African Americans, Latinos and working-class voters, plus solid standing with women and young voters.

“The Democratic Party is a big tent,” he said. “In order to be able to win, you have to be able to reach out and win parts of all of the constituency.”

That’s a message directed not only at Bloomberg, but also at Biden’s progressive primary rival Elizabeth Warren. The Massachusetts senator has surpassed Biden in some Iowa and New Hampshire polls to become another front-runner for the nomination, putting pressure on Biden to mount more than what effectively began as a general election campaign against Trump.

Earlier this week, Biden accused Warren of being elitist in her criticism that any Democrat who doesn’t back her progressive proposals on health care, education and other matter might be “running in the wrong presidential primary.” He and his aides also have become more aggressive in suggesting Warren isn’t being honest about the cost of her progressive plans or the likelihood that she could get them passed in Congress.

In New Hampshire on Friday, Biden said he wasn’t trying to personally attack the senator; he called her “a very, very, very competent candidate,” but said she sets an unfair standard with an ideological purity test.

“I’m not saying she’s out of touch,” Biden said. “But to turn around and say to the millions of Democrats out there that, in fact, if you don’t agree with me, then you are lacking courage ... and you are not a Democrat, that’s not how we run the Democratic Party.”

Biden aides and donors say they see the nominating fight crystallizing as a choice between the progressivism of Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and the more mainstream liberalism of Biden and other candidates like Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

For example, Buttigieg and Biden call for adding a public option health insurance plan to compete alongside private insurance, while Warren and Sanders want single-payer, government-run “Medicare for all” insurance that would replace private markets. Warren and Sanders propose making all public four-year college tuition free. Biden wants taxpayers to cover two years of community and technical college. Warren and Sanders propose steep tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans. Biden wants to repeal the top Republican tax cuts of 2017 and raise capital gains taxes.

The former vice president and his advisers believe his approach is more in line with both the primary and general electorate. Biden noted Friday and on a conference call with donors earlier this week that most of the freshman House Democrats who flipped GOP districts last November backed his health care outline, not Medicare for all, and won because most voters are wary of completely overhauling the insurance system.

“How many folks did you hear up here saying, ‘Let’s rid of it all’?” Biden asked reporters Friday.

Bloomberg and some establishment Democrats offer similar assessments of Warren, openly fretting that she’s too far left to defeat Trump in a general election, even as they also express concerns about Biden’s strength.

Trying to assuage those Democrats, Biden has begun arguing more forcefully that his long record as a six-term senator from Delaware and a two-term vice president separate him as the candidate who can accomplish what he’s proposing and is honest about his policy’s costs.

For her part, Warren stands by her $20 trillion cost estimate for the first decade of single-payer and says that and other programs can be covered by a combination of existing insurance premium spending by employers and new taxes on the wealthy and corporations. “If Joe Biden doesn’t like that ... I’m just not sure where he’s going,” she said recently while campaigning in Iowa.

Biden countered Friday that Warren’s absolutist rhetoric isn’t just bad internal party politics, but it would also lead to a failed presidency.

“That’s not how you’re going to go into the United States Congress, the United State Senate and say, ‘Here’s my plan, please pass it,’” Biden said. “The next president’s going to inherit a divided nation,” he said later. “You can’t get anything done if you don’t begin to unite it.”

___

Barrow reported from Atlanta.

___

Follow the reporters on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP and https://twitter.com/HunterMw .

BILL BARROW
BILL BARROW
Bill Barrow covers U.S. politics. He is based in Atlanta.