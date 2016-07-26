Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Slaves built the White House, say Obama and historians

By JESSE J. HOLLAND
 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First lady Michelle Obama declared at the Democratic National Convention that the White House she and President Barack Obama have lived in since 2009 was built by slaves.

Mrs. Obama is right, according to historians and authors who have studied the White House.

Slaves were used in the construction of the exterior and the interior of the White House when work began to on the edifice in 1792 and until it was opened in 1800.

“I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves,” Mrs. Obama said in her speech.

Other news
‘Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL

This isn’t the first time she said this: She said something similar during a commencement address at the City College of New York earlier this year, but that was not in front of a national audience at a political convention.

The White House Historical Association has acknowledged the use of slaves in construction of the White House, saying on its website the commissioners in charge of Washington, D.C., “turned to African Americans — enslaved and free — to provide the bulk of labor that built the White House, the United States Capitol and other early government buildings.”

Letters from the commission in charge of constructing the nation’s capital show that slaves were rented from nearby plantations in Maryland and Virginia to dig the foundation of the White House and quarry clay for the bricks used in the original.

A letter to Pierre L’Enfant from the commission ordered him to hire “good labouring negros by the year” to “throw up clay” at the construction sites of the Capitol and the president’s house. Slaves were also used in the quarries where clay for bricks was dug, with one newspaper advertisement looking for “sixty strong, active Negro men for whom good wages will be given — they shall be well used and fed.”

Slaves were used in clearing the land, quarrying the clay bricks, digging the foundation and laying the bricks for the White House, with commissioners advertising in local newspapers for additional help.

White House architect James Hoban also put slaves to work on the building’s interior. Hoban’s personal slaves joined Irish carpenters who worked inside the White House. Hoban’s slaves were put on the payroll as workers on the White House. Other slave owners who also worked at the White House rented out their slaves to use in the construction.

____

Jesse J. Holland covers race and ethnicity for The Associated Press. He is also the author of “The Invisibles: The Untold Story of African American Slaves in the White House” and “Black Men Built The Capitol: Discovering African American History In and Around Washington, D.C.” Contact him at jholland@ap.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jessejholland and on Twitter at @jessejholland.com