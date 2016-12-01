Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Latest: Stein calls Trump’s recount objection ‘shameful’

 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the presidential recount efforts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein says President-elect Donald Trump’s objection to her campaign’s request to recount Michigan’s presidential votes is “shameful and outrageous.”

Stein response Thursday came after the Trump campaign filed an objection, delaying the planned Friday start of the recount.

Trump’s attorneys say Stein, who finished fourth in Michigan, is not “aggrieved” by any alleged election fraud or mistake, that a recount couldn’t be finished on time and that her petition wasn’t properly signed. Trump says Stein is asking for an expensive, time-consuming recount “on the basis of nothing more than speculation.”

Stein has also requested recounts in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which began its recount on Thursday.

Michigan’s elections board will consider Trump’s objection on Friday. The recount now couldn’t start until next week, at the earliest.

___

3:30 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign has filed an objection to Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s request for a hand recount of Michigan’s presidential election votes.

The objection filed Thursday will delay or block the recount, which the state was planning to begin Friday.

The Board of State Canvassers has scheduled a meeting Friday to hear arguments. The Michigan Bureau of Elections says the recount cannot begin until two business days after the four-member, bipartisan board resolves the objection.

Trump’s attorneys say Stein, who finished fourth in Michigan, is not “aggrieved” by any alleged election fraud or mistake, that a recount couldn’t be finished on time and that her petition wasn’t properly signed. Trump says Stein is asking for an expensive, time-consuming recount “on the basis of nothing more than speculation.”

Stein has also requested recounts in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which began its recount on Thursday.

___

10:30 a.m.

Observers representing Democrat Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump and Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein are spread out throughout Wisconsin to watch as ballots are recounted.

Trump’s Wisconsin campaign director Pete Meachum was in Madison on Thursday for the start of the recount. Meachum says the campaign had people in every major county across the state. Trump won Wisconsin by about 22,000 votes, or less than a percentage point.

Stein has raised questions about the integrity of votes cast in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan without presenting any proof of wrongdoing.

Stein said in a statement that “verifying the vote through this recount is the only way to confirm that every vote has been counted securely and accurately and is not compromised by machine or human error, or by tampering or hacking.”

___

9 a.m.

The recounting of the presidential election results in Wisconsin is underway. It’s the first candidate-driven recount in the United States since Florida in 2000.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the recount that started Thursday, even though she has no chance of picking up the roughly 1.3 million votes needed to win. Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by about 22,000 votes in Wisconsin.

Stein says she wants a recount to ensure ballot tabulating machines were not compromised by hackers.

Workers in 72 counties across the state began recounting ballots at 9 a.m. They have until 8 p.m. Dec. 12 to finish.

In Madison, about 40 workers gathered in two conference rooms overflowing with sealed bags of ballots from across the county.

___

8:40 a.m.

Vote counters, observers, reporters and curious onlookers are filling the hallway outside two large conference rooms in a downtown office building in Madison, Wisconsin, where a recount of the presidential race is about to begin.

Similar scenes are playing out across the state Thursday as the recount requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein gets underway. All 72 counties were required to start by 9 a.m. They have less than two weeks to recount nearly 3 million ballots. The deadline to complete it is Dec. 13, but the state Elections Commission gave counties until 8 p.m. Dec. 12 to finish.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell walked down the hallway in Madison about an hour before the recount was to begin, bringing coffee for those about to begin the recount.

Stein has also requested recounts in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Almost no one expects the recounts to result in a victory for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton over President-elect Donald Trump.

___

12:05 a.m.

The first candidate-driven statewide recount of a presidential election in 16 years is set to begin in Wisconsin.

The recount starting Thursday was requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein. It carries none of the drama that Florida did in 2000, when the outcome of the election between Al Gore and George W. Bush hung in the balance.

Almost no one expects recounts this year to result in a Clinton victory.

But still, county election officials across Wisconsin were hiring temporary workers, expanding hours and dusting off recount manuals to prepare for the work of retabulating nearly 3 million ballots.

A recount was to begin Friday in Michigan and Stein is suing for a recount in Pennsylvania.