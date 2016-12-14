Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trump picks Michigan’s Ronna Romney McDaniel for RNC chair

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
 
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Michigan’s Republican Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to become the new Republican National Committee chair next year.

The niece of 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney would be the first woman to hold the committee’s top position in 40 years, and her promotion comes after Trump became the first Republican to carry Michigan in 28 years.

Trump praised McDaniel’s loyalty and performance as he made the announcement in a statement Wednesday.

“Ronna has been extremely loyal to our movement and her efforts were critical to our tremendous victory in Michigan,” Trump said in tapping her as a deputy and adding, “I look forward to her serving as the party’s chairman in 2017.”

Mitt Romney, who grew up in Michigan, was a critic of Trump throughout the 2016 campaign. Still, Romney was considered as a candidate for secretary of state, but Trump passed him over.

McDaniel was hailed by members of the committee for remaining loyal to the nominee despite the public disagreement within her well-known GOP family.

Trump has asked Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus to serve as White House chief of staff. The 168-member Republican National Committee is expected to select a new chairman at its winter meeting next month in Washington.

Priebus, who helped guide Trump through the 2016 campaign, had supported McDaniel to succeed him as chairman. However, others within Trump’s transition team had supported former Republican Governors Association executive director Nick Ayers, who is also a senior adviser to Vice President-elect Mike Pence.