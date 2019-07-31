FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ryan: Not placing hand on heart for anthem wasn’t protest

 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Democrat Tim Ryan said Wednesday he didn’t put his hand over his heart when the national anthem was played at the presidential debate because of “absent-mindedness,” not as a sign of protest.

The Ohio congressman was the only one of the 10 candidates at the Detroit debate not to place a hand over their heart during “The Star-Spangled Banner” Tuesday night.

Ryan stood with his hands clasped in front.

Critics called Ryan out on social media, saying he was disrespectful and questioning whether it was a protest similar to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the anthem.

Other news
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia

“The View” host Meghan McCain, daughter of war hero and late Sen. John McCain, tweeted “Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!!”

Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary under Republican President George W. Bush, said in a tweet, “I guess he’s appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party.”

Ryan’s campaign said in a statement he wasn’t protesting and “didn’t mean to make any statement.”

The campaign called it “a moment of absent-mindedness while on a debate stage that won’t happen again.”

“Congressman Ryan loves our country and will continue to honor the flag during the anthem in future events, as he has in countless events in the past,” the campaign said.