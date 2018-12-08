FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sen. Cory Booker visits New Hampshire in preview for 2020

By PAUL STEINHAUSER
 
Share

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Sen. Cory Booker, returning to the first-in-the-nation primary state Saturday for a two-day trip that could turn out to be a tuneup for the New Jersey Democrat’s potential presidential campaign, said the visit leaves him “a lot more confident in making decisions going forward.”

Booker headlined the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s post-midterm victory celebration in Manchester. The event at the New Hampshire Institute of Art was jam-packed, with fire marshals directing latecomers to a separate overflow room.

Booker, who headlined two rallies in the state a week before the midterm election and who contributed more money to the New Hampshire Democratic Party and various candidates than any other potential White House hopeful during the 2018 cycle, was described by state party chairman Ray Buckley as a “best friend” to New Hampshire Democrats.

Booker didn’t discuss any 2020 ambitions in his speech, which some in the crowd described as a sermon.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

He spotlighted the importance of love and emphasized that “this country has enough hate, enough bigotry, enough anti-Semitism. What we need now are courageous actors who call to the conscience of our country. A higher moral imagination, who call for a revival of civic grace.”

The likely presidential contender was also the main attraction at a gathering with activists in Nashua, at the home of longtime former state Sen. Bette Lasky. He’ll also be the guest of honor at house gatherings in Concord on Saturday night and Sunday in Keene.

Booker, who’s said in recent weeks that he’ll take the holiday season to assess whether to run for the White House in 2020, told The Associated Press that the trip is “really helpful to me in understanding what a potential presidential campaign would be about.”

He added that coming to New Hampshire makes “me feel a lot more centered, a lot more grounded, and a lot more confident in making decisions going forward.”

Booker said he had “no specific timeline” to make a presidential campaign announcement. He said he first wants to get through the lame duck congressional session, in which he’s one of the leaders trying to pass bipartisan justice reform legislation.

After that, he said, “I really need to sit down, take a deep breath, and really focus on my sense of purpose.”

Booker spoke with the AP at the Riverwalk Café in Nashua, his first stop in New Hampshire this weekend. He huddled for nearly an hour with two top local Democrats — longtime Mayor Jim Donchess and state Sen.-elect Cindy Rosenwald.

“I was impressed by how much he knew about New Hampshire, some of our situations like our mental health crisis, the drug crisis. As a former mayor, he really understands these issues,” Rosenwald said.

Also accompanying Booker at the café and throughout the weekend is Jim Demers, a leading New Hampshire-based Democratic strategist who’s backing the senator if he runs and who helped plan the trip’s itinerary. Demers was co-chair of then-Sen. Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign in New Hampshire, guiding the future president through the state.

Booker also mingled with the breakfast crowd at the cafe, speaking with customers at every table and taking selfies with patrons.