Trump to make 4th visit to battleground Pennsylvania in 2019

 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump will make his fourth visit to Pennsylvania this year, this time to Hershey as he makes his case in the presidential battleground state.

Trump’s campaign announced a rally on Dec. 10 at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Trump has previously traveled to Pennsylvania this year to stump for Republican Fred Keller in a special congressional election in rural northern Pennsylvania and to boost the natural gas industry in two separate Pittsburgh-area trips.

Pennsylvania backed Trump in the 2016 election by about 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

That made Trump the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988.