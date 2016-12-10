Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Story of Trump letting homeless woman live in hotel is false

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Infowars website acknowledges its story about a homeless woman claiming Republican President-elect Donald Trump has allowed her to stay at his New York hotel free of charge for nine years is “unconfirmed.”

Infowars used a video of the woman as the basis for a story that’s been heavily shared on Facebook since it was posted this week. But the Trump Organization says there’s “no validity” to the video being circulated online.

The woman in the video talks to a camera by a window overlooking Central Park. She describes herself as a squatter who went to the hotel and started living in an empty room. She says Trump has allowed her to live there since.

Trump Hotels spokeswoman Jennifer Rodstrom says the woman depicted in the video is not a guest.