Dem seeks cash for 2020 challenge of Mississippi GOP senator

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dem seeks cash for 2020 challenge of Mississippi GOP senator

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democrat who tried to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi last year is seeking money to challenge her again in 2020.

Mike Espy said in a fundraising appeal Thursday that he can “work with others across party lines and labels.” Espy served in the U.S. House before then-President Bill Clinton named him agriculture secretary in the mid-1990s.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to the Senate in early 2018 when longtime Republican Thad Cochran retired. In the November special election to fill the final two years of the six-year term, Hyde-Smith won 54% to Espy’s 46%. She ran as an ally of President Donald Trump, and he traveled to Mississippi to campaign for her.

Days after the election, Espy created a committee to run in 2020.

Other news
This image from the body-worn camera of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone shows Thomas Sibick, circled by the Justice Department, at left, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Sibick, of Buffalo, who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison. (Justice Department via AP)
Rioter who stole badge, radio from beaten officer on Jan. 6 gets more than 4 years in prison
Actor Max Greenfield poses at the 10th Annual PingPong4Purpose celebrity ping pong tournament hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actor Max Greenfield urges studio CEOs to ‘be the heroes’ and make a deal in Hollywood strikes
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David

Republicans will try to maintain control of the Senate in 2020. Of the 34 seats up for election next year, 22 are currently held by Republicans and 12 by Democrats.

Espy, who is African American, criticized Hyde-Smith, who is white, for praising a supporter during the 2018 campaign by saying she’d attend a “public hanging” if the supporter invited her. A video at another event showed her talking about “liberal folks” and making it “just a little more difficult” for them to vote.

“After the intemperate statements she made about public hangings and voter suppression that went viral last October and November, many of the large companies that donated to her campaign asked for their money back,” Espy said in the fundraising letter Thursday. “In their own words: ‘what she said did not reflect the values’ of those companies.”

In the past several months, Hyde-Smith has announced federal grants for highways and bridges in Mississippi, has joined other Republicans and some Democrats in calling for completion of a massive pump project to drain water from the Mississippi Delta and has praised Trump for an executive order putting more sanctions on Iran. Her campaign spokesman, Justin Brassell, said Thursday that the senator welcomes “competition of ideas” from Espy.

“Sen. Hyde-Smith’s agenda and accomplishments are much more in line with Mississippi voters than the radical leftist agenda of national Democrats,” Brassell said. “Sen. Hyde-Smith has accomplished a lot for our state by working well with the President and her Senate colleagues, and we look forward to discussing her record with voters.”

Hyde-Smith filed a 2020 statement of candidacy in June, and finance records show she has nearly $462,000 in her campaign fund and has debts of about $196,000. Her campaign refunded $10,205 in contributions.

Espy reports having nearly $163,000 in his campaign fund , with no debts.

Mississippi last had a Democrat in the U.S. Senate in 1989, when John C. Stennis retired after serving for decades.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .