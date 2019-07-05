FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Unlikely All-Stars: Pence, Minor big comebacks with Rangers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hunter Pence was being wished well in retirement last year, even by the manager for whom the outfielder played in two World Series. Mike Minor didn’t pitch in the majors for two seasons and then was a full-time reliever before the chance to start again.

Pence and Minor are now headed to the All-Star Game to represent the Texas Rangers.

“It’s a big moment. I feel like now nobody can take that away from me,” Minor said. “I always looked at guys that had ‘All-Star’ beside their name and when they signed things ... I’d always look at that, and I always wanted to have that.”

While Pence and Minor won’t get to play in Cleveland, young Rangers slugger Joey Gallo will be available for the American League team in Tuesday night’s game. But a recent oblique strain will keep the outfielder from doing what everybody really wants to see — him taking hacks in the Home Run Derby.

Other news
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

With Minor (8-4, 2.54 ERA) scheduled to start Sunday at Minnesota in the Rangers’ last game before the break, he will be ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game.

The 36-year-old Pence, who went to winter ball before going to spring training with his hometown team on a minor league deal, was voted by fans as the AL’s starting designated hitter. He was replaced as the All-Star DH this week because he is still recovering from a strained right groin that put him on the injured list June 17.

“Everything in life is a choice ... like how amazing and how much could I appreciate this,” said Pence, an All-Star for the fourth time in his 13 big league seasons. “Would I have thought that I would even have the choice to be disappointed in going to an All-Star Game last year in the offseason when I didn’t even have a job.”

Pence said he’s focused on getting healthy for the second half with the Rangers, an unexpected playoff contender. He has hit .294 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 55 games.

After a thumb injury early last season, Pence hit .226 with four homers and 24 RBIs — all career lows — in 97 games to close out his 6½ seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was part of World Series titles in 2012 and 2014.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy was among those congratulating Pence on a great career at the end of last season.

“It was a kind and loving gesture, and I appreciated it. I was, ‘Thank you so much.’ But to be standing here now is crazy,” Pence said. “They were thanking me for a great career, and they enjoyed watching me play. I couldn’t blame them or be mad at them.”

Minor was the seventh overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Vanderbilt and made his big league debut with Atlanta the following year. He made 110 starts for the Braves through 2014 before surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder.

After returning to the majors with a 2.55 ERA in 65 appearances for Kansas City in 2017, Minor turned down a $10 million player option and instead signed as a free agent with the Rangers for the chance to start again.

Minor led the Rangers last year with 12 wins and 157 innings, more than doubling his 2017 workload as a reliever, with most of his team-high 28 starts on extended rest. The left-hander is one of only three MLB pitchers this season with two complete games, and only four pitchers have thrown more than his 117 innings.

“Last year was kind of a bridge year. I just love that he wasn’t satisfied with that,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “He was like, I showed I can start, but now I want to get a great starter and reach another level, too.”

MLB players voted Gallo to the AL All-Star team. He is the first Rangers’ draft pick who was developed in their system and became their first first-time All-Star for them since second baseman Ian Kinsler in 2008.

After consecutive 40-homer seasons the past two years, Gallo hit .276 with 20 homers in his first 59 games this season. He missed 22 games last month with a left oblique strain, so he and the Rangers didn’t want to risk a recurrence by having him participate in the Home Run Derby.

“He would have been a natural choice,” Daniels said. “But given the circumstances, and recently off the DL with the oblique, I think everybody kind of agreed that it maybe a little early for him to do that.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports