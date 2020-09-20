Unlikely scorers for Stars again to win Stanley Cup opener

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Unlikely scorers for Stars again to win Stanley Cup opener

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
 
Share

Joel Hanley had never scored a goal in the NHL until Game 1 of the Stanley Cup for the Dallas Stars.

Just another unlikely scorer this postseason for the Stars, like rookie Joel Kiviranta.

“That’s how you win in the playoffs. You rely on your top-end guys to get you some offense or get you some chances, then you rely on some guys that have to step up every now and then and score some huge goal for us,” interim head coach Rick Bowness said. “All of a sudden, they’re jumping up and making you a better team.”

Hanley scored the first goal in this unusual Stanley Cup, and Kiviranta gave the Stars a two-goal advantage in the second period on way to a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lighting inside the NHL bubble in Edmonton on Saturday night.

Other news
FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with the late arrival of the monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, July 31, at the latest, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) for the first time in a month. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains
Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill poses for a photo in his office the overlooks Bestor Plaza, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Thursday, June 29, 2023. For a single, unthinkable moment last summer, the Chautauqua Institution was a hostile place for the freedom of expression that's been its hallmark for 150 years: As Salman Rushdie was about to speak, an audience member leapt onto the stage and stabbed the celebrated author more than a dozen times. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border

Even Hanley would have never scripted his first goal coming on the biggest stage.

“Definitely not,” Hanley said. “Obviously it’s something you dream about when you’re like young and stuff. Just cool to be able to contribute with a goal like that. Pretty cool to be in the finals, too.”

A 29-year-old defenseman, Hanley has played 46 regular-season games for three teams over the past five seasons, never putting a puck in the net. That changed 5:40 into the Stars’ first Stanley Cup Final game since 2000 when he scored off a feed from Roope Hintz, who collected the puck after it was dislodged by Kiviranta’s hit on Brayden Point.

“I just tried to pick a corner and shoot as hard as I could, and it was lucky enough to go in,” Hanley said.

Hanley had played only eight regular season games and didn’t get into the postseason until Game 7 in the second round against Colorado. That was the same game where Kiviranta had a hat trick, including the series-clinching goal in overtime. Kiviranta had scored only once in 11 regular-season games and appeared in only two postseason games before that.

Kiviranta has played every game since, and the young forward also had a game-tying goal with 3:37 left in regulation of the last clincher for the Stars: Game 5 against top-ranked Vegas on Monday, where Denis Gurianov scored in overtime to give Dallas a breather before the final.

“He’s fearless,” Bowness said. “As inexperienced as he is in terms of playing in our league, he’s one of our best forwards making plays off the boards with the puck, lot of poise and confidence with the puck. ... He’s been a huge help for us. If I was a smarter coach, I would have had him playing earlier than this.”

The goal by Kiviranta in the final minute of the second period against Tampa Bay put Dallas up 3-1.

In between the goals by Hanley and Kiviranta was a nifty tiebreaking score by Jamie Oleksiak, a defenseman who scored on his own rebound. Oleksiak got a nice pass from Alexander Radulov and took his left-handed shot that ricocheted behind a defender, and then reached out with his stick to regain control of the puck and knocking it in.

That was Oleksiak’s fifth goal in 22 games this postseason, after scoring only three in 69 games during the regular season. The 10th-year player has never scored more than five goals in a regular season.

“”Not thinking too deeply on it. Playoffs, getting the D involved a little more, and I think the opportunities have come my way, and I’ve been able to put a couple in,” Oleksiak said. “I think it’s just a product of good team play, and kind of our system and what it allows the D men to do. It’s definitely nice to contribute in that way.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports