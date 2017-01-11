UNLV finishes on 10-2 run, takes down New Mexico 71-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — UNLV’s Jovan Mooring scored 19 points and the Runnin’ Rebels finished with a 10-2 run to beat New Mexico 71-66 on Tuesday night.

Uche Ofoegbu added 14 points and eight rebounds for UNLV (9-9, 2-3 Mountain West).

New Mexico’s Dane Kuiper had a career-high 17 points and hit his first six shots. Elijah Brown added 14 points, but his baseline 3-pointer which would have tied it clanked off the rim with three seconds remaining.

The teams were tied at 64 after Jalen Posyer hit a 3-pointer for the Rebels with 3:31 left and Mooring then added a basket and a foul shot at 2:54.

Although Jalen Harris later scored for New Mexico (9-8, 2-3) to make it 69-66, Cheickna Dembele came up with an offensive rebound with 47 seconds left and by the time the Lobos got the ball back, they were limited to Brown’s unsuccessful shot to tie it.