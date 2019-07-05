Upset with Barcelona, Atlético says it wants Griezmann back

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s attempt to sign Antoine Griezman hit a setback after Atlético Madrid accused the Catalan club of negotiating with the player without its consent before his contract was over.

Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed Friday the club is trying to sign the France forward, but Atlético told Griezmann’s staff the player must report to the start of the team’s preseason on Sunday “in compliance with his contractual obligations.”

Atlético said it felt disrespected after learning that Barcelona and Griezmann reached an agreement in March, just days after the team was eliminated by Juventus in the round of 16 of the Champions League. It said Barcelona and Griezmann had been negotiating the terms of the agreement since mid-February.

“Atlético wishes to express its strongest disapproval of the behavior of both, especially FC Barcelona, for prompting the player to break his contractual relationship with Atlético at a time of the season when the club was involved in the Champions League tie against Juventus, as well as the league title race against FC Barcelona,” the club said.

Other news
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

Atlético said it believes the behavior “violates the protected periods of negotiation with players and alters the basic rules of integrity in any sporting competition, as well as causing enormous damage to our club and its millions of fans.”

Atlético said officials from both clubs met Thursday at Barcelona’s request. The Catalan club asked for a deferred payment of the buyout clause of 120 million euros ($135 million), a request Atlético said it “obviously” denied.

Griezmann’s buyout clause was reduced from 200 million euros ($225 million) to 120 million euros on July 1. The France player had announced he was leaving Atlético before the season was over.

Also Friday, Barcelona’s president said Paris Saint-Germain doesn’t want to sell Brazil forward Neymar.

“We know Neymar wants to leave PSG, but we also know that PSG doesn’t want Neymar to leave,” Bartomeu said.

Barcelona also introduced Frenkie de Jong, the 22-year-old midfielder who was signed from Ajax earlier this year for 75 million euros ($84 million). Spanish media said about 20,000 fans were at Camp Nou Stadium on Friday for the player’s presentation.

