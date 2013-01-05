United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

US agency sues JPMorgan over WaMu mortgage bonds

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators have sued JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the sale of mortgage securities that contributed to the collapse of three credit unions.

The National Credit Union Administration’s lawsuit alleges that Washington Mutual Bank gave a false picture of $2.2 billion in risky mortgage securities it sold to the three wholesale credit unions. JPMorgan acquired the failed Washington Mutual in 2008.

The agency says in the lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Kansas that Washington Mutual misrepresented how risky the securities were and omitted key facts in sales documents.

It was the agency’s third lawsuit against JPMorgan over losses from mortgage securities. It has also sued other major banks including Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

JPMorgan spokesman Joseph Evangelisti declined comment.