US bobsled pilot Elana Meyers Taylor sidelined by concussion

 
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Olympic bobsled medalist and world champion driver Elana Meyers Taylor is off the World Cup tour for at least one race while seeking treatment for the long-term effects of a concussion.

Meyers Taylor has been dealing with the injury for about a year. She was in Atlanta on Thursday to meet with doctors and resume treatment.

The silver medalist from the 2014 Sochi Games will miss the World Cup stop this weekend in Koenigssee, Germany. Her status remains unclear for the following race in early January in Lake Placid, New York.

USA Bobsled and Skeleton officials say the top priority is getting Meyers Taylor back to full healthy, with an eye on the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.