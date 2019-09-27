US durable goods orders edge up slight 0.2% in August

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

US durable goods orders edge up slight 0.2% in August

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods showed a slight increase in August but a key sector that tracks business investment plans declined, likely reflecting fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

Orders for durable goods edged up 0.2% in August after a much bigger 2% gain in July, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The volatile commercial aircraft sector dropped sharply.

Orders in a key category used as a proxy for business investment edged down 0.2 percent, the weakest showing since a 1.1% drop in April. This category has lagged for most of the year.

Analysts say businesses have pulled back on their investment plans because of concerns about what Trump’s trade war with China will do to the economy and demand in their own businesses.

While financial markets have been roiled this year over news that the trade fight was intensifying, those concerns have eased a bit of late as negotiators from, both countries have resumed meeting with high-level talks scheduled for next month.

Still, economists warn that if Trump goes ahead with a significantly expanded list of Chinese goods subject to tariffs, it could be enough to push the country into a recession next year.

The hope is that if both countries cannot reach a deal over U.S. demands for better protections for U.S. technology, the two nations will at least declare a ceasefire and stop tit-for-tat tariff escalations.

The Federal Reserve in July cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade and then followed up with another quarter-point reduction last week. Those moves were seen as providing protection for the U.S. economy from the fallout from the trade battle.

The durable goods report showed that demand for commercial aircraft dropped 17.1% after two months of large gains.

Demand for machinery edged up 0.6 percent while orders for computers and related products rose a slight 0.1%.