US women’s hoops announces college exhibition games

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

US women’s hoops announces college exhibition games

By DOUG FEINBERG
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. women’s national basketball team’s college tour is set to tip off next month.

USA Basketball announced Wednesday that members of the women’s team will play exhibition games at Stanford, Oregon State, Texas A&M and Oregon in early November to prepare for the FIBA tournament later in the month.

“Historically speaking, it has been great for our program to have a college tour,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “All our past USA teams that had a college tour went on to win Olympic gold medals. So, if we can pull back into some historical times in which we had the opportunity to showcase our national team in this light, women’s college basketball is at an all-time high as far as exposure. This will increase the exposure to women’s basketball. And I’m excited. ... It’s more prep time. The more time we have, the better we will perform in Tokyo.”

Staley won’t be coaching during the tour because she will be focused on her own college team, South Carolina. Olympic assistant coaches Dan Hughes and Cheryl Reeve will lead the team.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) runs through drills during the NFL football team's practice in Metairie, La., May 30, 2023. Turner is a 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston whose on-field development has been stunted by shoulder and ankle injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Now he’s looking to fill a void in the starting lineup left by Marcus Davenport’s departure from the club in free agency. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations

“I’m going to tell Cheryl and Dan, do what you got to do to win the game. Whether it’s our stuff or their stuff. Instincts take over. We just want to win the games,” Staley told The Associated Press last month.

The Americans revealed at the WNBA All-Star Game that they would have an expanded training program to help prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, where they will be trying for a seventh consecutive gold medal. The exhibition games will be the first of five training periods leading up to the Olympics. As part of the expansion, a core group of players led by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will be paid $2,000 a day at each of the training camps and games.

The two stars, going for their unprecedented fifth Olympic gold, are joined by Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sylvia Fowle, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson and Nneka Ogwumike in the core group. The game at Stanford will be a homecoming for Ogwumike, who starred at the school. The roster for the November exhibition games will be rounded out by Seimone Augustus, Layshia Clarendon, Napheesa Collier and Kelsey Plum.

Gray will miss the game at Stanford and Plum will miss the first two games due to previous personal commitments.

This is the Americans’ first extended college tour since training for the Beijing Olympics in 2008. The only loss came in 1999-2000 against Tennessee, with the U.S. winning the other 39 games.

The U.S. will play another series of exhibition games against colleges in February.