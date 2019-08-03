USA Basketball: Randle drops out of World Cup consideration

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball’s national team roster under consideration for the FIBA World Cup lost another name Saturday when New York’s Julius Randle pulled out, citing a family matter.

Randle’s departure leaves 15 players on the national team for training camp in Las Vegas. Players are scheduled to arrive Sunday in advance of a first practice under coach Gregg Popovich on Monday.

The U.S. will take 12 players to China for the World Cup, which starts Aug. 31. The Americans are the two-time defending World Cup gold medalists.

Also Saturday, USA Basketball said Denver’s Torrey Craig has been added to the select team roster and Landry Shamet of the Los Angeles Clippers has withdrawn from that squad. The 14-member select team will be in Las Vegas to practice against the national team.

The updated national team roster consists of Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, Denver’s Mason Plumlee, Houston’s P.J. Tucker, Indiana’s Myles Turner and Chicago’s Thaddeus Young.

The select team members besides Craig are Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris, Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III and De’Aaron Fox, Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges, Dallas’ Jalen Brunson, Atlanta’s John Collins and Trae Young, Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton, Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., New York’s Mitchell Robinson and San Antonio’s Derrick White.