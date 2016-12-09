Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
USA Luge signs 2-year sponsorship with World Financial Group

 
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — USA Luge has signed a two-year sponsorship with World Financial Group, Inc.

The agreement announced Friday extends the arrangement with the governing body beyond the fall of 2018. WFG was a USA Luge sponsor from 2007-2014. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal, retroactive to Oct. 1, allows the company to use all USA Luge logos and marks on its promotional materials. The WFG logo is on team race suits this season and will be added to all USA Luge apparel in 2017-2018.

WFG is a financial services company that provides insurance and investments for families.

USA Luge has 14 sponsors, with Norton, Team Worldwide, US Venture and Dow the primary ones.