USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 17, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (62)
|3-0
|1598
|1
|2. Michigan (1)
|3-0
|1514
|2
|3. Florida State
|3-0
|1396
|3
|4. Ohio State (1)
|3-0
|1394
|4
|5. Southern California
|3-0
|1325
|5
|6. Texas
|3-0
|1312
|6
|7. Penn State
|3-0
|1224
|7
|8. Washington
|3-0
|1164
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|4-0
|1044
|11
|10. Utah
|3-0
|967
|12
|11. Oregon
|3-0
|946
|13
|12. Alabama
|2-1
|886
|10
|13. LSU
|2-1
|808
|14
|14. Oklahoma
|3-0
|683
|16
|15. Oregon State
|3-0
|660
|17
|16. Mississippi
|3-0
|602
|19
|17. North Carolina
|3-0
|592
|18
|18. Duke
|3-0
|469
|20
|19. Colorado
|3-0
|435
|21
|20. Tennessee
|2-1
|362
|9
|21. Miami (Fla.)
|3-0
|298
|23
|22. Iowa
|3-0
|206
|24
|23. Clemson
|2-1
|193
|22
|24. Washington State
|3-0
|160
|NR
|25. UCLA
|3-0
|156
|25
Dropped out: No. 15 Kansas State (2-1).
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State (2-1) 114; Missouri (3-0) 44; Fresno State (3-0) 43; Florida (2-1) 41; TCU (2-1) 26; Kentucky (3-0) 28; Maryland (3-0) 19; Kansas (3-0) 17; Auburn (3-0) 16; Texas A&M (2-1) 11; Syracuse (3-0) 10; Air Force (3-0) 9; Tulane (2-1) 7; Central Florida (3-0) 5; James Madison (3-0) 3; Ohio (3-1) 3; Wyoming (2-1) 3; Louisville (3-0) 2; Wake Forest (3-0) 2; Arkansas (2-1) 1, Brigham Young (3-0) 1; Memphis (3-0) 1.
